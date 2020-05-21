UAE sends medical aid to Union of the Comoros in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying seven metric tons of medical supplies to Union of the Comoros.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to Union of the Comoros, said, "UAE aid to the Union of the Comoros comes in furtherance of the partnership between our two countries, wherein the UAE is fully committed to assisting African countries in combating COVID-19."

"The frontline healthcare workers who will benefit from this aid are courageously leading efforts to fight the pandemic, and today’s assistance honours those remarkable sacrifices," he added.

To date, the UAE has sent over 634 metric tons of aid to 53 countries, supporting more than 634,000 medical professionals in the process.