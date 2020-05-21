UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To Union Of The Comoros In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Union of the Comoros in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying seven metric tons of medical supplies to Union of the Comoros.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to Union of the Comoros, said, "UAE aid to the Union of the Comoros comes in furtherance of the partnership between our two countries, wherein the UAE is fully committed to assisting African countries in combating COVID-19."

"The frontline healthcare workers who will benefit from this aid are courageously leading efforts to fight the pandemic, and today’s assistance honours those remarkable sacrifices," he added.

To date, the UAE has sent over 634 metric tons of aid to 53 countries, supporting more than 634,000 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE Comoros United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

General Hospital closes orthopedic ward after 18 d ..

9 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says ticket booking office will rem ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates set to fly UAE-based Pakistanis from Isla ..

37 minutes ago

Transporters agree to resume service after success ..

45 minutes ago

Russia Maintains Contact With US on Mideast, But N ..

34 minutes ago

Accident kills three, injures several in Pattan

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.