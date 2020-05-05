UAE sends medical aid to Uzbekistan in fight against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing five metric tons of medical supplies to Uzbekistan to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 5,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Saeed Mattar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, remarked: "The UAE is pleased today to deliver the second shipment of medical supplies to aid our partners in Uzbekistan in strengthening their fight against COVID-19.

"The UAE stands with all countries working with determination and bravery to bring an end to this pandemic," Saeed Al Qamzi added.

On March 28, the UAE sent an aid plane containing eight metric tons of medical supplies to Uzbekistan, benefiting approximately 8,000 medical professionals.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 442 metric tons of aid to over 39 countries, supporting nearly 442,000 medical professionals in the process.