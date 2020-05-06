UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To Zimbabwe In Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Zimbabwe in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 7.7 metric tons of medical supplies to Zimbabwe to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist more than 7,700 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Dr. Jassim Mohammed Mubarak Al Qasimi, UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe, stated: "The UAE is honored to play a part in the tireless efforts of countries working to contain COVID-19.

This medical aid will assist healthcare professionals in Zimbabwe with their immediate needs, ensuring they may serve on the frontlines while equipped with the necessary protection."

"The UAE considers Zimbabwe a vital partner and is committed to assisting African countries in their fight against COVID-19," His Excellency remarked.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 448 metric tons of aid to over 40 countries, supporting nearly 448,000 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE Zimbabwe United Arab Emirates May

Recent Stories

PM asks world community to take action against Ind ..

7 minutes ago

Federal govt allocates Rs 30 billion to support ba ..

35 minutes ago

European Commission Expects China's GDP Growth to ..

33 minutes ago

Dir delegation demands relaxation in SOPs for Eid ..

33 minutes ago

Czech study shows very low COVID-19 incidence in p ..

36 minutes ago

Mentally disturb man ends life

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.