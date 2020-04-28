UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical And Food Aid To Pakistan In Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAE sends medical and food aid to Pakistan in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 28th April 2020 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 14 metric tons of medical and food supplies to Pakistan to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said: "As part of the bilateral cooperation that has underpinned the brotherly relations between our two countries for decades, the UAE is proud to extend assistance to Pakistan in furtherance of global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

"

"Through this aid, we honor the frontline healthcare workers in Pakistan and around the world who are working tirelessly to put an end to this crisis," he remarked.

The UAE delivered the first batch of critical medical supplies to Pakistan on April 2. On April 5, the second batch of 11 metric tons of medical supplies provided by the UAE arrived in Islamabad.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 320 metric tons of aid to over 30 countries, supporting nearly 320,000 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World UAE Abu Dhabi Salem United Arab Emirates April 2020

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

2 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

7 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 28 Apr 2020

5 minutes ago

German Experts Suggest Cash-for-Visa Scheme for Te ..

5 minutes ago

US, Seoul Fly Spy Jets Over N.Korea to Monitor Sit ..

5 minutes ago

Over 3,300 Japanese Citizens Lost Jobs Since Late ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.