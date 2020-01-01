UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Shipment To Combat Dengue Fever In Shabwa, Yemen

Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:30 PM

SHABWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Zakat Fund and through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has sent a medical aid shipment to combat a dengue fever epidemic in Bayhan District, Shabwa Governorate, in response to the calls of relevant authorities and Yemeni citizens.

Mohammed Salem Hady, Director of the Health and Population Office of Bayhan District, stated that the ERC responded promptly to the calls and provided the required medical supplies to combat dengue fever.

He also thanked the UAE for always promptly supporting the Yemeni people.

During the delivery of the shipment, the ERC team in Shabwa stressed that it quickly responded to the calls of relevant local authorities, under the framework of the UAE’s ongoing support for all sectors in Yemen, most notably the health sector.

The residents of Bayhan thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their humanitarian initiatives and fast response to combat dengue fever, noting that the medical shipment will help treat affected cases.

