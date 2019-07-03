UAE sends medical supplies to field hospital in Dhala, Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

DHALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The UAE provided medicines and other medical supplies to a field hospital in Dhala Governorate.

The medical shipment was received by Nabil Al Afif, Under-Secretary of Dhala Governorate, who praised the support of the UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, adding that the shipment will improve the health and medical services provided to local beneficiaries in Dhala Governorate.