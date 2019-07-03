UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Supplies To Field Hospital In Dhala, Yemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:30 PM

UAE sends medical supplies to field hospital in Dhala, Yemen

DHALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The UAE provided medicines and other medical supplies to a field hospital in Dhala Governorate.

The medical shipment was received by Nabil Al Afif, Under-Secretary of Dhala Governorate, who praised the support of the UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, adding that the shipment will improve the health and medical services provided to local beneficiaries in Dhala Governorate.

Related Topics

UAE

Recent Stories

Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-fi ..

2 minutes ago

Takatof Volunteers represent UAE at 2019 Expo in B ..

16 minutes ago

ADX attends WIBC Capital Markets Summit Asia

16 minutes ago

ADNIC completes conversion of mandatory convertibl ..

16 minutes ago

ANF arrests two more drug peddlers from Faisalabad

29 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region launches &#039;India-UAE Brid ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.