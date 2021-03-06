UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends More Humanitarian Assistance To Flood-hit Sudanese States

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

UAE sends more humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Sudanese states

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continues to provide additional humanitarian aid to those affected by floods which swept through a number of Sudanese states last year, as part of its efforts to address the repercussions of the disaster that is still affecting people in some areas.

In this context, the ERC dispatched three new aid convoys to the states of White Nile, Kassala and Khartoum, targeting the residents of most affected areas, in cooperation and coordination with the UAE Embassy in Khartoum and Sudanese authorities.

In the health field, the ERC provided medical devices and equipment to the state-run Ahmed Qassem Hospital, which specialises in heart surgery and kidney transplantation. The ERC also provided educational supplies and aid to a number of schools in Khartoum to enhance the education process, in light of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at the ERC, said that the ERC will continue its humanitarian programmes and relief operations to help the Sudanese people overcome the repercussions of the disaster, noting that the current stage of aid includes providing more food, medical, educational and other needs.

In the meantime, the UAE’s leading charity has signed contracts with two companies in Khartoum to supply medical devices and equipment for the Hemodialysis Department of the Alban Jadid Hospital in Khartoum State, in the presence of Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, Al Fadhil Omar, Chairman of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), and Dr. Afaf Yahya, Secretary General of the SRCS.

