UAE Sends New Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Sudan

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:45 PM

UAE sends new batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) The UAE today dispatched an aircraft carrying 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Sudan to support its efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The aircraft was received at Khartoum International Airport by Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, Dr Omar Al-Najeeb, Federal Minister of Health, several officials from the Ministry of Health, and members of the UAE diplomatic mission.

"The UAE and Sudan share profound and historic ties. The UAE will always support Sudan and its people under all circumstances," Al Junaibi said, adding that the UAE's aid to Sudan totalled 100 tonnes to date, which is part of the country’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE has provided nearly 1,800 tonnes of medical supplies to 135 countries, supporting over 1.8 million healthcare workers in the battle against COVID-19, Al Junaibi noted.

Al Najeeb thanked the UAE for its continuous support for Sudan, highlighting the gratitude of the Sudanese people to the UAE’s government and people for their continuous support, particularly in the medical field.

"Since February 2021, the UAE has dispatched many COVID-19 vaccine shipments, underscoring its keenness to support Sudan in containing the pandemic," he said.

More Stories From Middle East

