UAE Sends Plane Carrying 30 Metric Tonnes Of Urgent Supplies To Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE sends plane carrying 30 metric tonnes of urgent supplies to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The UAE today sent 30 metric tonnes of urgent food supplies to Saint Vincent, benefitting 5,000 people to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions on the population as a result of the eruption of La Soufrière volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean Sea, which resulted in the displacement of approximately 15,000 people.

Bader Abdullah Al Matroshi, UAE Ambassador to Cuba and UAE’s representative to the Association of the Caribbean States, said, "The UAE always seeks to provide all possible support to brotherly and friendly countries in circumstances that require solidarity and cooperation at all levels."

He added, "The dispatch of a food supplies plane to Saint Vincent today reflects the continuous efforts made by the UAE in meeting the basic needs of those affected by natural disasters."

