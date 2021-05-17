UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Plane Carrying 48 Metric Tons Of Food Supplies To Indonesia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:15 PM

UAE sends plane carrying 48 metric tons of food supplies to Indonesia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) The UAE today sent a plane containing 48 metric tons of food supplies to the Republic of Indonesia as part of its humanitarian initiatives to support families in need due to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN, said, "The UAE and Indonesia are linked by solid ties, which are reflected in the continued exchanges and bilateral visits by the leaders of our two countries," noting that these supplies were sent as part of efforts to enhance bilateral ties.

He added, "In April 2020, the UAE sent a plane containing 20 metric tons of medical supplies to Indonesia to support the country in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting 20,000 frontline healthcare workers."

Related Topics

UAE Salem Indonesia April 2020

Recent Stories

HCCI appreciates HDA's clean, green campaign

2 seconds ago

NAB chairman orders probe into Rawalpindi Ring Roa ..

5 seconds ago

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

1 hour ago

Hearings in Gazprom-PGNiG Dispute on Gas Prices fo ..

8 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif files contempt plea in Lahore High ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow Court Yet to Consider Giving Navalny Access ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.