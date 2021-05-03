UAE sends plane carrying 50 metric tons of food supplies to Kyrgyzstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today sent a plane containing 50 metric tons of food supplies to Kyrgyzstan as part of its initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.

Saeed Matar Al-Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Non-Resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, said, "The UAE has committed to supporting brotherly and friendly countries in all circumstances.

This plane comes during the Holy Month of Ramadan as part of the country’s tireless efforts and the firm values of its wise leadership in service of cooperation and solidarity."

He added, "Kyrgyzstan was among the countries that previously received UAE assistance in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. On April 23, 2020, a plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies was dispatched, benefiting 7,000 medical personnel."