UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Plane Carrying 50 Metric Tons Of Food Supplies To Kyrgyzstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:45 PM

UAE sends plane carrying 50 metric tons of food supplies to Kyrgyzstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today sent a plane containing 50 metric tons of food supplies to Kyrgyzstan as part of its initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.

Saeed Matar Al-Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Non-Resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, said, "The UAE has committed to supporting brotherly and friendly countries in all circumstances.

This plane comes during the Holy Month of Ramadan as part of the country’s tireless efforts and the firm values of its wise leadership in service of cooperation and solidarity."

He added, "Kyrgyzstan was among the countries that previously received UAE assistance in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. On April 23, 2020, a plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies was dispatched, benefiting 7,000 medical personnel."

Related Topics

UAE Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan United Arab Emirates April 2020 All Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in the world for mobile network sp ..

17 minutes ago

Health minister reviews UAE&#039;s experience in C ..

17 minutes ago

President calls for promoting digitalization of go ..

21 minutes ago

IMF committed injustice with them, says Shaukat Ta ..

28 minutes ago

PM’s decision to remove ambassador to boost conf ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of IT&T and Huawei to provide enhance ICT ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.