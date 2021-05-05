UAE sends plane carrying 50 metric tons of food supplies to Mali

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) The UAE today sent a plane carrying 50 metric tons of food supplies to the Republic of Mali as part of its initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

"The UAE always seeks to provide all possible support to all brotherly and friendly countries in circumstances that require international solidarity and cooperation, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan," said Yousef Saif Khamis Alali, UAE Ambassador to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

He added, "Mali was among the countries that received medical assistance from the UAE as part of global efforts to combat COVID-19. A plane carrying six metric tons of medical supplies was sent in April 2020, benefiting 6,000 medical personnel as part of multilateral cooperation to contain the pandemic."