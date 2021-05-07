UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Plane Carrying 50 Metric Tons Of Food Supplies To Sierra Leone

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE sends plane carrying 50 metric tons of food supplies to Sierra Leone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) The UAE today sent a plane carrying 50 metric tons of food supplies to the Republic of Sierra Leone as part of its initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal and Non-Resident Ambassador to Sierra Leone, said: "The UAE is committed to helping brotherly and friendly countries in all circumstances.

This plane is part of the tireless efforts of the UAE and its wise leadership to demonstrate solidarity during this holy moth."

"On May 10, 2020, the UAE sent a plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Sierra Leone to help 7,000 medical professionals in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," He added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing 2,000 metric tons of assistance to 135 countries, supporting 2 million medical professionals in the process.

