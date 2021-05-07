UAE sends plane carrying 50 metric tons of food supplies to Senegal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) The UAE today sent a plane carrying 50 metric tons of food supplies to Senegal as part of its initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal, said: "The UAE and Senegal are linked by distinguished bilateral relations, based on the principle of friendship, solidarity and common interest," noting that the plane sent today reflects these relations and the UAE’s keenness to assist families in need during this holy month.

He added, "Communication and coordination between the UAE and Senegal continue on all levels. "This is due to the significant consensus between the two countries in terms of values and positions, and that the arrival of the plane today is an additional sign of the fruitful cooperation and the growing partnership between the two countries."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing 2,000 metric tons of assistance to 135 countries, supporting 2 million medical professionals in the process.