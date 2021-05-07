UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Plane Carrying 50 Metric Tons Of Food Supplies To Senegal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE sends plane carrying 50 metric tons of food supplies to Senegal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) The UAE today sent a plane carrying 50 metric tons of food supplies to Senegal as part of its initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal, said: "The UAE and Senegal are linked by distinguished bilateral relations, based on the principle of friendship, solidarity and common interest," noting that the plane sent today reflects these relations and the UAE’s keenness to assist families in need during this holy month.

He added, "Communication and coordination between the UAE and Senegal continue on all levels. "This is due to the significant consensus between the two countries in terms of values and positions, and that the arrival of the plane today is an additional sign of the fruitful cooperation and the growing partnership between the two countries."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing 2,000 metric tons of assistance to 135 countries, supporting 2 million medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE Senegal All Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.