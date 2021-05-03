‏UAE sends plane carrying 52 metric tons of food supplies to Niger

NIAMEY, Niger, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today sent a plane carrying 52 metric tons of food supplies to the Republic of Niger as part of its initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Amer Al Menhali, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Chad, said, "The UAE considers cooperation with the international community to be crucial, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This plane was sent to support families in need in Niger during the holy month."

"This is the second plane to arrive in Niger from the UAE. The first one was sent in May last year carrying 6 metric tons of medical supplies, benefiting 6,000 healthcare workers as they worked to contain the spread of COVID-19," Al Menhali added.