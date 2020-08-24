UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Relief Assistance To Bedouin Nomads In Hadramaut

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE sends relief assistance to Bedouin nomads in Hadramaut

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates continues to support the brotherly people of Yemen at all levels, under the directives of the wise leadership to stand by the brotherly and friendly countries.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the humanitarian arm of the UAE, has distributed 70 shelter tents to a number of remote areas in the Adh Dhlia'ah District of the Hadramaut Governorate to support the stability of the Bedouin nomads among the dozens of projects and initiatives implemented by the ERC in the governorate to alleviate the suffering of citizens and normalise the lives of families, in light of the dire conditions in Yemen.

For their part, the beneficiaries expressed their thanks to the UAE leadership, government, and people, who have always stood by them and helped them overcome their difficult conditions.

