UAE sends rescue convoy to Shabwa, Yemen

SHABWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, yesterday dispatched a rescue convoy to support low-income citizens in Al Ghail area in Al Rawdha District, Shabwa Governorate, as part of its humanitarian efforts in Yemen.

The ERC team distributed 200 food parcels weighing 16 tonnes to needy and low-income families in Al Ghail, benefitting 1,100 people.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for their support and demonstrated commitment to ease the suffering of many families living in dire economic conditions.

Since the start of 2019, the ERC has distributed 33,374 food parcels weighing 1,917 tonnes that benefitted 159,050 people in Shabwa Governorate.