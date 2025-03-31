UAE Sends Search And Rescue Team To Save Earthquake Victims In Myanmar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 08:47 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has urgently dispatched a search and rescue team, comprising members from Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command, to support efforts for save people affected by earthquake in Myanmar.
This initiative stems from the UAE’s commitment to providing immediate relief to communities suffering from the aftermath of natural disasters anywhere in the world as a gesture of solidarity and brotherhood.
It reflects the nation’s international humanitarian obligations, and its mission to extend a helping hand to those in need.
The UAE is in the forefront of countries that rush with urgent humanitarian response to the victims of natural disasters across the world.
