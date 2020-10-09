UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Second Medical Aid Flight To Jordan In Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE sends second medical aid flight to Jordan in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2020) ABU DHABI, 9th October 2020 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 15 metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Jordan. The aid will assist approximately 15,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Ahmed Ali Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, said: "The dispatch of the second plane of urgent medical assistance today affirms the important role played by the UAE in supporting our Arab brothers and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries based on brotherhood, common interests, and one destiny.

"

He stated in this regard that the aid plane is the second sent by the UAE to Jordan, with the first aid plane in June carrying 12.4 tonnes of medical supplies to support medical professionals.

Al Balushi expressed his hope that the latest shipment of aid would contribute to further protecting frontline healthcare workers working to contain the pandemic.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,485 metric tonnes of aid to 118 countries in need, supporting more than 1.5 million medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates June October 2020 Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 1,424 reco ..

19 minutes ago

Every marriage ceremony should conclude within two ..

33 minutes ago

USPBC briefed on investment opportunities in Pakis ..

18 minutes ago

EAEU Countries Should Be Among First to Receive Ru ..

18 minutes ago

China's courier sector sees business volume jump o ..

18 minutes ago

Sindh loses 30% or 1.4 mln cotton bales: Fakhar Im ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.