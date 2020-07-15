UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Second Medical Aid Plane To Kazakhstan In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:45 AM

UAE sends second medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent a second aid plane carrying eight metric tonnes of medical supplies to Kazakhstan.

This aid will assist approximately 8,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus, bolstering the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"The UAE has spared no effort to provide the best health outcomes and medical assistance to support Kazakhstan and strengthen its capabilities to face the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis," said Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

He added, "Kazakhstan was one of the first countries to receive medical assistance from the UAE during the current pandemic. In April, the UAE sent an aid plane carrying 13 metric tonnes of various medical and preventive supplies to Kazakhstan, to support the efforts of 10,000 medical personnel, to help contain the pandemic.

"

Madyar Menilekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, thanked the leadership of the UAE for its "great support" to Kazakhstan. "The bilateral relations between our two countries are distinct and strong fraternal relations. We can only overcome this crisis with cooperation and interdependence, as the UAE has demonstrated by providing humanitarian assistance to the Republic of Kazakhstan and many other countries," he said.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1069 metric tonnes of aid, to 71 countries, supporting more than a million medical professionals in the process.

