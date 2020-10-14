UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Second Medical Aid Shipment To Costa Rica In Fight Against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) The UAE on Wednesday sent a second aid plane carrying 12 metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Costa Rica. This aid will assist approximately 12,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Juma Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Costa Rica, said, "The dispatch of a medical aid plane to Costa Rica today is part of supporting the outstanding bilateral relations between the two countries and boosting Costa Rican efforts in the fight against the virus.

"This is the second aid plane sent by the UAE to Costa Rica. The first, carrying 8.5 metric tonnes of medical supplies, was sent last June as part of efforts to help healthcare workers in Costa Rica and provide them with additional protection in containing the pandemic," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1510 metric tonnes of aid to 118 countries, supporting more than 1.5 million medical professionals.

More Stories From Middle East

