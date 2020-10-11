UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Second Medical Aid Shipment To Tajikistan In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) The UAE today sent a second aid plane carrying 12 metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Tajikistan.

This aid will assist approximately 12,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Ammar Al-Breiki, Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, said, "The UAE supports development in brotherly and friendly countries based on its leading and humanitarian role in this field, especially in times of crisis.

"

"The UAE sent a medical aid plane to Tajikistan last May carrying 10.5 metric tonnes of supplies as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries and contribute to efforts by authorities in Tajikistan to combat COVID-19 by providing protection to front-line workers," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,498 metric tonnes of aid to 118 countries, supporting more than 1.5 million medical professionals in the process.

