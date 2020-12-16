UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Third Aid Plane To Support Gaza Strip In Fight Against COVID-19

Wed 16th December 2020

UAE sends third aid plane to support Gaza Strip in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent a third aid plane carrying 14.4 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to the Gaza Strip in coordination with the Commission for Solidarity in Gaza, benefiting more than 14,000 healthcare professionals as they work to combat COVID-19.

This comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to offer assistance in strengthening the brotherly Palestinian people’s fight against the pandemic, wherein the UAE previously sent the first shipment of medical aid and supplies in May, which was followed by additional shipments over the past eight months totalling 22 metric tons of aid to the health sector.

It is worth noting that this aid reflects the UAE’s commitment to offering continued support to the Palestinian people. The UAE, as one of the largest donors to UNRWA, has provided more than US$187 million from 2015 to 2020 to fund various sectors in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

To date, the UAE has also provided over 1,675 metric tons of assistance to more than 120 countries, benefiting over 1.6 million healthcare professionals.

More Stories From Middle East

