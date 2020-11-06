UAE sends third medical aid flight to Jordan in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th November 2020 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 12 metric tonnes of medical supplies, testing kits and ventilators to Jordan.

The aid will assist approximately 12,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Ahmed Ali Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, said: "In continuation of the UAE's efforts to support our brothers in Jordan in meeting the challenges posed by COVID-19, a third aircraft was sent today carrying screening equipment, personal protective equipment, and medical supplies.

"

He added: "The shipment of medical assistance comes within the brotherly relationship between both countries and their peoples, wherein two aid planes carrying 27.4 tonnes of medical supplies were sent to provide support and strengthen the efforts of frontline medical workers as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1604 metric tonnes of aid to 119 countries in need, supporting more than 1.6 million medical professionals in the process.