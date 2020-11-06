UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Third Medical Aid Flight To Jordan In Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:15 PM

UAE sends third medical aid flight to Jordan in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th November 2020 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 12 metric tonnes of medical supplies, testing kits and ventilators to Jordan.

The aid will assist approximately 12,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Ahmed Ali Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, said: "In continuation of the UAE's efforts to support our brothers in Jordan in meeting the challenges posed by COVID-19, a third aircraft was sent today carrying screening equipment, personal protective equipment, and medical supplies.

"

He added: "The shipment of medical assistance comes within the brotherly relationship between both countries and their peoples, wherein two aid planes carrying 27.4 tonnes of medical supplies were sent to provide support and strengthen the efforts of frontline medical workers as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1604 metric tonnes of aid to 119 countries in need, supporting more than 1.6 million medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates November 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Electricity Supply Restored Across Whole of Syria ..

11 minutes ago

Latvian Government Declares National Emergency Due ..

12 minutes ago

Official Says Georgia Too Close to Call, Vote Reco ..

12 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Says EU Must Play Stronger Role in ..

12 minutes ago

Biden Campaign Says US Govt. Perfectly Capable of ..

12 minutes ago

India failed to crush freedom struggle in IOK: Far ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.