UAE Sends Third Medical Aid Shipment To Colombia In Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:45 PM

UAE sends third medical aid shipment to Colombia in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) The UAE today sent a third aid shipment carrying 6 metric tons of critical medical supplies to Colombia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 6,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, said, "The UAE and Colombia are bound by historic ties distinguished by friendship, consensus, and cooperation on various fronts in reflection of efforts by both countries’ leadership to develop and strengthen such bonds.

"

"In continuation of the UAE’s contributions to building capacity in Colombia’s healthcare sector, the UAE sent a third aid plane today that follows two other shipments containing 21 metric tons of medical aid and 200,000 COVID-19 testing kits over the past three months. More than 21,000 medical professionals benefited from this assistance, affirming that the UAE stands with friendly nations in combating the pandemic," Al Owais added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,144 metric tons of aid to 90 countries, supporting more than 1 million medical professionals in the process.

