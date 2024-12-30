Open Menu

UAE Sends Three Aid Convoys To Gaza As Part Of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 12:15 AM

RAFAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Three convoys carrying diverse Emirati humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza this week through the Rafah border crossing, as part of the UAE’s efforts to support and assist the Palestinian people during the ongoing crisis under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The convoys comprised 28 trucks loaded with more than 445 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including relief materials such as flour, food parcels, winter clothing, and other essential supplies.

This brings the total number of aid convoys sent to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to 147, comprising 2,245 trucks.

Through its humanitarian initiative, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues to reaffirm its role in providing relief since the onset of the crisis in Gaza.

The initiative aims to support the Palestinian people, alleviate their suffering, and meet their urgent needs during these challenging times. This includes implementing relief projects to ease the hardships of displaced Palestinian families, demonstrating a humanitarian commitment to aiding those in need.

