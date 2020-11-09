UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Urgent Medical Aid Flight To North Macedonia In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:45 PM

UAE sends urgent medical aid flight to North Macedonia in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 10 metric tonnes of medical supplies, testing kits, and ventilators to North Macedonia. The aid will assist approximately 10,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy, said, "The UAE is keen to develop relations with the Republic of North Macedonia and strengthen joint cooperation to serve the common interests of the two countries and benefit their peoples.

"

He added, "The assistance sent today strengthens relations between both countries. In this regard, an emergency aircraft carrying medical supplies and personal protective equipment was dispatched to contribute to the efforts of medical professionals in North Macedonia, especially frontline staff, to contain COVID-19."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1613 metric tonnes of aid to 120 countries in need, supporting more than 1.6 million medical professionals in the process.

