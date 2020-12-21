UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Urgent Medical Aid To Mauritania In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:15 AM

UAE sends urgent medical aid to Mauritania in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE has sent to Mauritania an aid plane containing more than 10 metric tonnes of medical supplies, testing equipment and ventilators, in addition to a specialised medical team, to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, said that the UAE is extending assistance to Mauritania today in support of its diligent efforts to combat COVID-19. "This reflects the distinguished relations between the leadership and people of the two countries.

He added that Mauritania was one of the first countries to receive assistance from the UAE to fight COVID-19. Earlier shipments to the country consisted of two aid planes carrying 22 metric tonnes of medical equipment in order to support and assist the efforts of frontline healthcare professionals in Mauritania as they work to confront the repercussions of the virus.

To date, the UAE has delivered more than 1,685 metric tonnes of aid to more than 121 countries in need, benefitting more than 1.6 million medical professionals in the process.

