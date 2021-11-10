UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The UAE sent an aircraft carrying 16 tonnes of urgent medical aid to Sierra Leone, to mitigate the effects of the humanitarian disaster facing the capital, Freetown, following the explosion of a petrol station, which led to several deaths and injured dozens, most of whom were women and children.

The UAE expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Sierra Leone, stressing its keenness to help boost the capacities of hospitals in Freetown, by providing the injured with adequate medical care and assisting medical teams to perform their duties.

The UAE always aims to support friendly countries under similar conditions, underscoring its continuous efforts to provide for the basic needs of victims of disasters.

The UAE has spent AED143 million to support development, humanitarian and charity efforts and projects in over nine key sectors in Sierra Leone, most notably the health sector.

Under this framework, the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital was established in Port Loko, with a capacity of 100 beds, to treat COVID-19 patients.

It also sent some 7 tonnes of urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone to address the pandemic and strengthened the country’s electricity grid by generating solar energy in Freetown, in addition to launching educational projects in several cities.