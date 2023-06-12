UrduPoint.com

UAE Sends Urgent Relief Supplies To Those Affected By Mayon Volcano In Philippines

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected by Mayon Volcano in Philippines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) The UAE sent a plane carrying 51 tonnes of relief and food supplies to help thousands of people affected by the Mayon Volcano in Albay Province in the Philippines, which caused landslides and lava flows and displaced thousands of people, mostly children, women, and the elderly.

The UAE's rapid response to provide relief to Albay Province is the first international response to support those affected by the volcano.

Mohamed Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, said, “Sending aid to the Philippines comes as an extension of the strong relations between our two nations in several fields and embodies the UAE leadership’s keenness to contribute to alleviating the severity of disasters and humanitarian crises around the world.

This underscores the UAE’s established values in strengthening the international response to crises and disasters, providing for peoples’ basic needs - especially food supplies - required by affected populations, and delivering urgent relief to countries in times of need.”

