UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Senegal Ties Are Based On Cooperation, Friendship, Partnership: Senegalese Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE, Senegal ties are based on cooperation, friendship, partnership: Senegalese Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Ibrahima Sylla, Senegalese Ambassador to the UAE, stated that the ties between the UAE and Senegal are strong and based on cooperation, friendship and partnership.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Sylla said that Emirati investment in Senegal began many years ago when DP World, established a new port in Senegal worth US$300 million, which helped strengthen the economic relations between the two countries.

He also highlighted the geographical connection of the UAE and Africa and their historic commercial ties, which represent a strong foundation for reinforcing the political, economic, commercial and social cooperation between the two countries.

He added that the bilateral ties between the UAE and Senegal began in the seventies and have been continuously advancing, praising the inauguration of the new headquarters of the UAE Embassy in Dakar in 2018.

The UAE and its leadership are keen to support needy communities, and the aid provided by the UAE has reached to all countries in Africa and the rest of the world, he further added while pointing out that this approach was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Sylla stressed that his country welcomes Emirati investments and encourages investors from around the region, especially Emirati companies, banks and investors, to explore available investment opportunities in Senegal.

The Senegalese government has on numerous occasions expressed its admiration for the UAE’s economic and cultural development, he further said, praising the UAE’s humanitarian role in many African countries suffering from drought and scarce resources.

Related Topics

Africa World Drought UAE Rashid Dakar Senegal 2018 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Noor Dubai Foundation to announce results of Dubai ..

1 minute ago

Noor Dubai Foundation to announce results of Dubai ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Together, we will promote culture of toleran ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;Together, we will promote culture of toleran ..

2 minutes ago

US Audit Criticizes Deployment Schedule for 3 New ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.