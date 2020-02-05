UAE, Senegal ties are based on cooperation, friendship, partnership: Senegalese Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Ibrahima Sylla, Senegalese Ambassador to the UAE, stated that the ties between the UAE and Senegal are strong and based on cooperation, friendship and partnership.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Sylla said that Emirati investment in Senegal began many years ago when DP World, established a new port in Senegal worth US$300 million, which helped strengthen the economic relations between the two countries.

He also highlighted the geographical connection of the UAE and Africa and their historic commercial ties, which represent a strong foundation for reinforcing the political, economic, commercial and social cooperation between the two countries.

He added that the bilateral ties between the UAE and Senegal began in the seventies and have been continuously advancing, praising the inauguration of the new headquarters of the UAE Embassy in Dakar in 2018.

The UAE and its leadership are keen to support needy communities, and the aid provided by the UAE has reached to all countries in Africa and the rest of the world, he further added while pointing out that this approach was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Sylla stressed that his country welcomes Emirati investments and encourages investors from around the region, especially Emirati companies, banks and investors, to explore available investment opportunities in Senegal.

The Senegalese government has on numerous occasions expressed its admiration for the UAE’s economic and cultural development, he further said, praising the UAE’s humanitarian role in many African countries suffering from drought and scarce resources.