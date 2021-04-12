UAE, Serbia discuss cooperation

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Mubarak Saeed Burshaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia, and Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, have reviewed means to further develop cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides commended the sincere friendship and fruitful cooperation between the UAE and Serbia thanks to the distinguished relationship between the leadership of the two friendly countries.

The meeting touched on ways to boost economic cooperation in various sectors, promote trade exchange, and enhance investment cooperation.