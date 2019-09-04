UAE, Serbia fostering consular cooperation

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The UAE and Republic of Serbia have reviewed prospects of advancing consular cooperation and best ways to streamline travel procedures for both countries' citizens.

This came at a meeting of the 2nd session of the joint UAE-Serbia Consular Committee under the chairmanship of Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Aca Jovanovic, Serbian Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador, during which the former conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr.

Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and their wishes for further advancement in bilateral relations through the committee.

Al Mazrouei lauded the current level of cooperation between the two countries and the UAE's interest in advancing bilateral relations to higher levels.

"The increasing exchange of visits by the two countries' officials is reflective of the growing level of cooperation between our governments," added Al Mazrouei.

UAE Ambassador to Republic of Serbia Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Burshaid Aldhaheri said the meeting is a valuable opportunity to further strengthen bilateral ties.