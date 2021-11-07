UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) Branko Ruzic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development of Serbia, has received Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.

Ruzic welcomed Al Hammadi, lauding the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and the continuous keenness to promote them for the benefit of the two peoples.

Al Hammadi highlighted the Ministry of Education's keenness to develop joint cooperation with the Serbian side in the field of education and scientific research, in light of the various opportunities and possibilities to advance, strengthen and push these forward for the interests of both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen the Memorandum of Understanding signed between them in 2018 for cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research by intensifying direct communication between the two ministries and achieving more cooperation between higher education institutions and scientific institutes in both countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Under-Secretary for Higher Education Academic Affairs, and Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Barasheed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia.

At the end of the meeting, Al Hammadi invited the Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education to attend the Knowledge and Learning Week at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is scheduled to start next December.