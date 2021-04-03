UAE-Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group hold first virtual meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) The UAE-Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group held a virtual meeting to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral and parliamentary cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and their people.

Chaired by Sara Falaknaz, Head of the UAE-Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Federal National Council (FNC), and Jelena Zaric Kovacevic, Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the UAE in the National Assembly of Serbia, the meeting affirmed the importance of activating the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides in 2016 in Abu Dhabi.

Falaknaz said that this meeting comes at a time when the world is witnessing exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has imposed more health, economic and social challenges, and it is imperative to discuss how to face these challenges as a team and in a way that ensures more coordination between the two sides.

She added that because of the directives and support of the leadership of the two countries, there has been a paradigm shift and active bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia. She welcomed the participation of Serbia in Expo 2020 in Dubai with the participation of more than 190 countries, and many educational institutions and organizations.

UAE MPs spoke about efforts being made in areas of empowerment of women and youth in different walks of life and highlighted the values of peaceful co-existence, tolerance and fraternity that prevail in the UAE community. They also addressed the UAE's international efforts to assist sisterly and friendly countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. They said the UAE has sent more than 1,700 tonnes of medical aid and personal protection equipment to more than 1.7 million health professionals across the world in addition to food assistance.

They also highlighted the UAE's efforts to provide the COVID-19 vaccine, which has reached more than eight million doses so far, with 37 million tests performed.

The Serbian MPs expressed their happiness with this meeting and their desire to strengthen ties with the Federal National Council and exchange parliamentary experiences, as well as develop relations between the municipality in various economic, commercial, investment and tourism sectors.

They also welcomed the growth of economic relations between the two countries, especially since Emirati companies are among the first Arab companies to enter the Serbian market, and the Emirati investor was the first to pump large investments into this economy.