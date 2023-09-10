Open Menu

UAE Set In Motion Ambitious Plans Boosting Its Global Leadership In Finding Effective Climate Solutions, G20 Summit Participants Affirm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2023 | 11:00 PM

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effective climate solutions, G20 Summit participants affirm

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) Participants in the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit, held in New Delhi, India, said that they are looking forward to the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the UAE is hosting in November.

Being spearheaded by the UAE, this global event will unify efforts to reverse the fallout of climate change, participants told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the last day of the summit, noting that the UAE had set in motion ambitious plans that have raised its global status as a leader capable of finding effective solutions to combat climate change, and was the first country in the middle East and North Africa region to launch a strategy to achieve net zero by 2050.

Tristen Naylor, Professor of International politics and History at the University of Cambridge, said that all eyes will be on the UAE in the coming months as it readies to host COP28, as the world is eager to see the outcomes of this important global event, especially in terms of reaching an agreement on the path forward in combatting climate change and saving the world from its fallout.

Yeshi Seli, Senior Editor at The New Indian Express, stated that the UAE is constantly striving to strike a balance between development and environmental sustainability, which is what is expected to prevail at COP28.

She added that the country is among world leaders in environmental protection and the development of natural resources, driven by a vision to create a sustainable climate-proof future, highlighting her confidence that the UAE will make huge strides during the event and its COP28 presidency period.

Related Topics

India Africa World United Nations UAE New Delhi Cambridge Middle East November Event All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

33 minutes ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

33 minutes ago
 ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to a ..

ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 20 ..

33 minutes ago
 DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator ..

DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator in partnership with Massachuse ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit: A strategi ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit: A strategic position and proactive prese ..

34 minutes ago
World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platfor ..

World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platform highlighting media sector’ ..

34 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victi ..

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victims of earthquake

3 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Lead ..

Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Leaders Declaration on Food System ..

3 hours ago
 G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-h ..

G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-hosted WTO Ministerial Conferen ..

3 hours ago
 Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: Germ ..

Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: German official

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplac ..

Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplace discrimination

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East