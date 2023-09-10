UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effective climate solutions, G20 Summit participants affirm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) Participants in the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit, held in New Delhi, India, said that they are looking forward to the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the UAE is hosting in November.

Being spearheaded by the UAE, this global event will unify efforts to reverse the fallout of climate change, participants told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the last day of the summit, noting that the UAE had set in motion ambitious plans that have raised its global status as a leader capable of finding effective solutions to combat climate change, and was the first country in the middle East and North Africa region to launch a strategy to achieve net zero by 2050.

Tristen Naylor, Professor of International politics and History at the University of Cambridge, said that all eyes will be on the UAE in the coming months as it readies to host COP28, as the world is eager to see the outcomes of this important global event, especially in terms of reaching an agreement on the path forward in combatting climate change and saving the world from its fallout.

Yeshi Seli, Senior Editor at The New Indian Express, stated that the UAE is constantly striving to strike a balance between development and environmental sustainability, which is what is expected to prevail at COP28.

She added that the country is among world leaders in environmental protection and the development of natural resources, driven by a vision to create a sustainable climate-proof future, highlighting her confidence that the UAE will make huge strides during the event and its COP28 presidency period.