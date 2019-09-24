UAE set to become world leader in future learning

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) Brought to Dubai by the training company, Biz Group, the first Multiplayer Virtual Reality Leadership Lab built outside of China will be opening its doors to clients in the middle East this September in Dubai Production City, the region’s community for storytelling, publishing, printing, and packaging industries.

The lab is backed by the latest technology from HTC VIVE, leaders in room-scale Virtual Reality, VR, and developed by Jenson8, a global VR learning content specialist.

The upcoming launch marks the beginning of a new era for leadership training in the region and supports the ambitious goals of the UAE to help foster future-ready leaders that are equipped to face the challenges that an ever-evolving global business landscape presents. Developing a "competitive knowledge economy" is one of the key pillars of the UAE National Agenda in line with Vision 2021.

Hazel Jackson, CEO of Biz Group, said, "In today’s ever-evolving business landscape, we believe that VR accelerates the business impact of our LearningJourneysTM, bringing a disruptive and powerful learning methodology that is truly unique to achieving the leadership capabilities that modern leaders need."

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Production City, Dubai Media City and Dubai Studio City, said, "The lab is a game-changer that will strengthen Dubai’s track record in content creation and the purposeful application of emerging technologies, contributing to the UAE vision of preparing future-focused leaders and further growing our innovation-led economy.

"

Congratulating Biz Group on their role in enabling future business leaders in the UAE to foresee the road ahead, Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the SME sector, said, "Digital innovations will determine the competitiveness and sustainability of the future business environment and leadership. As a Dubai SME company, we are proud to see Biz Group bringing in innovative experiences that encourage technology adoption and best practices in grooming future leaders."

The launch follows a growing trend in the adoption of VR for training as leaders shift from the limits of today’s jobs to new, previously unimagined futures. Walmart, BMW, Verizon and many other Fortune 500 companies are already using VR to develop soft skills.

Based on statistics from the World Economic Forum, no less than 54 percent of all employees will require significant reskilling and upskilling by 2022.

Jena Davidson, founder and CEO of Jenson8, said, "Our virtual worlds are powerful training environments where players are faced with stressful challenges within unfamiliar virtual surroundings, requiring them to be agile thinkers and adapt to a future-focused world. We believe this cutting-edge technology and truly immersive experience supports the development of evolving leadership capabilities at a much deeper level than traditional training environments can ever offer.‘’