UAE set to host major global events in April

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is set to host a wide range of major conferences, exhibitions, and global events throughout April, reflecting its influential role in shaping the future of several vital sectors regionally and globally.

The events hosted in the UAE are distinguished by broad international participation, further strengthening its position as the world’s leading destination for business tourism and international conferences.

AIM Congress 2025

Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome over 25,000 participants, high-level figures, and top global investors during the AIM Investment Summit 2025, taking place from 7 to 9 April at ADNEC Abu Dhabi. More than 170 countries have confirmed their participation in the international exhibition held alongside the AIM Summit, which highlights sustainable development projects, the creation of job opportunities, and enhancing collaboration and connectivity among participants.

Emergency and Crisis Management 2025

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority is organising the 8th edition of the World Crisis & Emergency Management Summit 2025, which will take place from 8th to 9th April at ADNEC Abu Dhabi. The authority also announced the organisation of the "Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition" to run in parallel with the summit, aiming to showcase the UAE’s leadership in fostering global partnerships, innovation, and the use of advanced technologies, with a focus on joint strategic initiatives that support preparedness and effective crisis response.

Air Traffic Management

Abu Dhabi will host the 64th edition of the Annual Conference of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA 2025) from 28th April to 2nd May, with extensive participation from international organisations, government agencies, and many leading companies in the civil aviation sector.

Local Production

The 3rd edition of the World Local Production Forum will be held from 7th to 9th April at ADNEC, attracting over 4,000 participants. The forum will discuss key issues related to sustainable local production, technology transfer, and ways to enhance partnerships to ensure fair access to high-quality health products.

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is preparing to launch the second edition of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, taking place from 15th to 17th April 2025 at ADNEC. The event is expected to attract over 15,000 participants and more than 325 exhibiting entities.

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is organising the 7th edition of its leading global platform, the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, to be held from 27th to 29th April 2025 at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi’s cultural district. The summit will be held under the theme "Culture for Humanity and Beyond", and will spotlight the vital relationship between culture and humanity in a time of accelerated transformation.

Global Justice, love & Peace Summit

Dubai is preparing to host the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit 2025, which will bring together over 2,800 peace advocates from around the world, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai on 12th and 13th April 2025.

AI Week

Dubai AI Week will take place from 21st to 25th April 2025, featuring numerous conferences, initiatives, and exhibitions that reflect Dubai’s vision for the future of AI and its vast opportunities. The event will host the third edition of the "Machines Can See" Summit and the Dubai AI Festival, which is expected to attract over 8,000 AI experts, more than 500 investors, and over 100 speakers and 100 exhibitors from more than 100 countries.

Gaming and Esports

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has announced the launch of the 4th edition of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival, the largest event of its kind in the region, taking place from 25th April to 11th May 2025. The festival will feature GameExpo, the GameExpo Summit, the Dubai Cosplay Championship, Play Beyond competitions, along with city-wide tournaments, educational challenges, and interactive experiences that allow visitors to explore and learn within the gaming world.

Arabian travel Market

The next edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28th April to 1st May 2025. The event is expected to attract over 47,000 participants and will feature more than 2,600 exhibitors representing over 161 global destinations.

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

The 16th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival will be held from 23rd April to 4th May 2025 at Expo Centre Sharjah. The festival will present a wide range of new book releases for children and youth, alongside a rich programme of interactive activities, theatrical and artistic performances, and educational and entertainment events lasting 12 days.