UAE sets commendable example for social welfare and economic wellbeing: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on the occasion of 49th National Day, stressed that the UAE is a model of solidarity among siblings who have been united under the Union Flag to secure the greatest amount of good for their people.

In a statement to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day, which is celebrated on 2nd December every year, Sheikh Saud said, "Today, we celebrate the 49th anniversary of the establishment of the Union, which was founded upon the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the founders of the Union, who achieved a distinguished success based on investing in people, making the UAE a centre of prosperity and growth in the region and a commendable example for social welfare and economic wellbeing.

"

"The UAE is advancing confidently to secure its befitting place among advanced nations, by protecting our human, social and economic capacities and exerting all possible efforts to achieve overall development and advancement. We are proud of our accomplishments, and we are driven by the Spirit of the Union to achieve further successes," he added.

"On this day, I extend my greetings to my brothers, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE," he said in conclusion.