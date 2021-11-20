UrduPoint.com

UAE Sets Integrated System To Safeguard Children's Rights And Care: Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

UAE sets integrated system to safeguard children&#039;s rights and care: Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) emphasised that the UAE is dealing with children’s issues through an integrated system, at the legislative, educational, cultural and health levels.

Sheikh Theyab indicated that the country aims to guarantee children’s rights, provide them with total care, and enhance awareness of their identity, culture, heritage and social values through this system.

In his speech on the occasion of World Children's Day, which is observed annually on 20th November, Sheikh Theyab said that the UAE leadership’s attention provided to children shows its interest in the future generations, who will shoulder the responsibility in the future.

The attention attached to them aims to improve and fortify children’s talents, create the appropriate environment to build their personality, prepare them for positive participation in society, and instil values of perseverance, love of science, and excellence.

He emphasised that in the light of its humanitarian approach globally, the UAE is a key supporter of children worldwide, especially in poor societies and regions suffering from crises, wars and epidemics.

Sheikh Theyab drew attention to the importance of the family in the country's role to care for the children.

He explained that family awareness of the importance of childhood is essential for the success of national plans and strategies.

