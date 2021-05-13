UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for vaccinated travellers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) The UAE and Seychelles have announced the establishment of a safe travel corridor for fully vaccinated individuals, in addition to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries. The move is part of the UAE-Seychelles cooperation towards the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 13th May 2021, the quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated individuals holding vaccination certificates without the need to apply quarantine requirements upon arrival, while abiding by other precautionary measures adopted at each destination to ensure safe and secure travel for all.

This step affirms the keenness of the leadership of both countries to facilitate the movement of individuals, promote tourism between the two countries, and achieve the desired goals of vaccination campaigns, which reached advanced rates in the percentage of vaccine recipients.

This will ensure the health and safety of the community and prevent the spread of the virus.

As per the new regulations, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the quarantine-free travel corridor in both countries will be required to show documentation that they have received the last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine per the approved applications or certificates issued by health authorities. Travellers can also present PCR laboratory test results through these applications.

This partnership is of high importance in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also supports the efforts of the two countries to combat and overcome the pandemic.