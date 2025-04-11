Open Menu

UAE, Seychelles Discuss Boosting Parliamentary Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 03:45 PM

UAE, Seychelles discuss boosting parliamentary cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The UAE Parliamentary Friendship Committee with African Parliaments at the Federal National Council (FNC), chaired by Saeed Rashid Al Abedi, held a meeting with Waven William, Chairperson of the International Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Seychelles, at the FNC Secretariat headquarters in Dubai.

The meeting, attended by Committee members, discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the National Assembly of Seychelles, in line with the growing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Al Abedi highlighted the shared commitment of both leaderships to expanding bilateral ties, particularly in investment, tourism, climate, renewable energy, and sustainable development.

