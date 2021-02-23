UAE shaping a better future for its people over next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is steadily and confidently progressing toward shaping a better future for its people over the next 50 years, and is continuing the process of comprehensive development started by the Founding Fathers some 50 years ago.

During the meeting of the "50-year Development Plan Committee," chaired by Sheikh Mansour and as part of the government retreat to plan for the next 50 years, he said that during the previous 50 years, the UAE Government achieved the leadership’s vision to launch a national workshop to plan the country’s future for the next five decades, underscored by the government’s work and the country’s humanitarian activities in many areas around the globe, despite the significant challenges caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020.

The achievements and outcomes of the national working teams preparing for the next 50 years covering seven vital sectors represent the foundation of future planning operations led by the country in all areas, he added.

He then commended the engagement of all sectors of the Emirati community, whether citizens or residents, and public, private and non-profit sectors in drafting the objectives of the project to prepare for the next 50 years, stressing, "We are proud of the efforts, ideas and opinions that represent the community’s contribution to the preparations for the next 50 years. The UAE is approaching a key phase in its modern history and is preparing to leave a significant mark in the process of development.

"

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Committee Vice President, and committee members.

During the meeting, the committee highlighted the importance of considering the outcomes of the work of the national team preparing for the next 50 years in designing the country’s future orientation, through six key pillars covering 50 topics, which include community, education and human capital, economy, infrastructure and environmental sustainability, safety and security, justice and future government.

Sheikh Mansour was briefed by the committee’s members about the teams’ outcomes and the orientations that were drafted over 36 consultative meetings of the UAE Government, which were attended by over 1,600 ministers and officials, concerning the efforts of the national working teams comprising 5,000 officials from Federal and local authorities, as well as experts, specialists and representatives of the youth and the community.

The meeting addressed the outcomes of the project, entitled, "Designing the Next 50 Years," which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and aims to design the future, in partnership with the community. The project received over 30,000 ideas during over 1,000 events attended by over 100,000 people.

A comprehensive development plan vision The committee is responsible for drafting a vision for the UAE’s development plan, including its projected timeline and the adoption of the action system that will make the UAE Government faster, more flexible and more able to adapt to future changes, with the participation of all segments of the community.

The committee is also responsible for drafting a new economic plan, advancing vital sectors, drafting a comprehensive vision for the community, designing and reinforcing cultural and productivity initiatives for future generations, and promoting coordination between federal and local authorities and the private sector in future planning.