UAE shaping future of emergency response: Tahnoon bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, affirmed that the UAE, guided by the wise directives of its leadership, has become a global hub shaping the future of crisis and emergency management.

In a keynote address marking the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025, to be held under his patronage on 8th-9th April in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoon said, "The World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 is being held this year under the theme 'Together Towards Building Global Resilience', reflecting our firm belief that international cooperation and cross-border collaboration are vital to achieving true global resilience—resilience that empowers us to confront today's challenges and anticipate tomorrow's uncertainties with confidence and capability."

Sheikh Tahnoon stressed that the convening of this vital summit in Abu Dhabi—globally recognised as a beacon of international cooperation and innovation—reaffirms the UAE's deep-rooted commitment to supporting global efforts in addressing the increasingly complex landscape of crises, emergencies, and disasters. It also underlines our pursuit of developing practical and forward-thinking solutions that mitigate the impact of such challenges with efficiency and foresight.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon added, "Guided by the visionary leadership and fare sighted vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our nation has successfully established itself as a global hub shaping the future of crisis and emergency management. Through years of committed efforts, the UAE has successfully built an integrated, agile framework of laws, policies, and regulations—complemented by a robust technological infrastructure—at both the national and international levels. Our strategic deployment of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge innovations places us at the forefront of leveraging technology to enhance emergency preparedness and response systems.

"Our commitment extends beyond infrastructure and innovation. We remain steadfast in our investment in human capital—locally and globally—continuing to strengthen capabilities and build resilience through world-class expertise and integrated strategies. In doing so, we ensure a balanced approach that fuses proactive planning with swift, effective response mechanisms. The UAE proudly stands as a global platform for strategic foresight, fostering unity of purpose and action in this crucial field.

"

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon explained that this year's summit will explore key themes including global resilience, strategic foresight, the fortification of international partnerships, community empowerment, and forecasting and mitigating future risks. Achieving these ambitious objectives requires concerted efforts among governments, institutions, international organisations, and the private sector. In this, emerging technologies—especially artificial intelligence and next-generation communication systems—serve as indispensable enablers, elevating our collective ability to respond to crises with precision and effectiveness.

Sheikh Thanoon added, "Through this summit, we aim to empower communities and institutions worldwide to strengthen safety, stability, and human well-being. The summit convenes decision-makers, experts, and specialists from every corner of the globe to exchange experiences, explore innovative approaches, and showcase best practices in the domain of crisis and emergency management.

"This year's edition also features two key exhibitions. The Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition 2025 will spotlight the latest intelligent solutions and innovations in emergency management, while the Generation Readiness Exhibition 2025 focuses on cultivating community awareness and preparing the next generation of leaders capable of navigating an increasingly complex crisis landscape. These exhibitions underscore the vital synergy between technology and education—pillars essential to building resilient, preparedness-oriented societies.

"On the humanitarian front, the UAE has long led efforts to deliver urgent aid and emergency relief to communities in crisis across the globe. This summit is an extension of that enduring commitment—a platform to unify global humanitarian initiatives and bolster international solidarity."

In conclusion, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon said, "We look forward to the summit yielding bold, actionable solutions and tangible recommendations that enhance our collective readiness for crises and disasters—wherever and whenever they may occur. We are confident that the dialogues and outcomes of this summit will generate shared insights and unify aspirations, contributing meaningfully to the creation of a safer, more sustainable, and prosperous future for all of humanity."

