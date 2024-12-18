UAE Shine At IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 11:30 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates bodybuilding team have made a significant impact at the ongoing International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup in Tokyo.
The team secured an impressive haul of 11 medals, including four gold, one silver, and six bronze in a significant achievement that underscores the talent and dedication of UAE’s bodybuilders on the global stage.
