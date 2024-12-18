Open Menu

UAE Shine At IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 11:30 PM

UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates bodybuilding team have made a significant impact at the ongoing International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup in Tokyo.

The team secured an impressive haul of 11 medals, including four gold, one silver, and six bronze in a significant achievement that underscores the talent and dedication of UAE’s bodybuilders on the global stage.

Related Topics

World UAE Tokyo United Arab Emirates Gold Silver Bronze

Recent Stories

UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Me ..

UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup

1 minute ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admission ..

1 minute ago
 Noor Dubai expands humanitarian health campaigns i ..

Noor Dubai expands humanitarian health campaigns in Philippines

16 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED23 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED23 billion by end of Q3/24

16 minutes ago
 Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Aga ..

Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..

46 minutes ago
 Father killed, son injured during robbery

Father killed, son injured during robbery

22 minutes ago
ASI among 3 police officials dismissed

ASI among 3 police officials dismissed

22 minutes ago
 DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 to ..

DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..

1 hour ago
 IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition

IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition

30 minutes ago
 UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of speci ..

UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations

1 hour ago
 Media key role in advanced era of digital informat ..

Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Baloc ..

30 minutes ago
 Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pak ..

Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East