UAE shooters bag 4 medals in AWST competitions

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The seventh day of the Arab Women sports Tournament 2020 (AWST) ended with the UAE, Bahraini, and Omani shooters securing medals in the final competitions.

Shooting Al Dhaid Sports Club was the scene of fierce competition on Sunday as shooters aimed for top spots in the 25m Pistol Team Competition. The Omani shooting squad consisting of Wadha Al Balushia, Suhier Al Jahmania, and Houreh Al Yahyaiah nailed the gold medal with a total of 1677-36X at the end of the competition. The Bahraini team comprising Moza Ali, Aisha Al Buraiki, and Mariam Al Qasimi took home the silver medal after accumulating 1628-24X. The UAE shooters, Maitha Al Naiara, Fatima Al Kaabi, and Afraa Al Shamisi, from Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, clinched the bronze medal with a 1574-26X tally at the end of the competition.

Omanis Wadha Al Balushia and Houreh Al Yahyaiah once again dominated the 25m Pistol Individual competition by securing gold and a bronze medal, with 21 and 19 points, respectively. Bahrain’s Aisha Al Buraiki won the silver medal with 19 points.

At the end of the shooting competitions on Sunday, the Bahraini team received the tournament’s Supremacy Cup for placing first, winning 8 medals in total (3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals).

The Omani shooters bagged 7 medals: 3 gold and bronze each and 1 silver. The UAE athletes secured 4 medals, two each of bronze and silver Basketball On Sunday, the basketball quarterfinals began with a one-sided game between Alegria's Le Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers and Syria’s Al Sahel Sports Club.

The Algerian team won all 4 quarters and secured an easy win with a final score of a 57-40.

Earlier, four matches were held on Saturday. Tunisia’s Al Amal Sportif and Al Watan Al Qabali secured a valuable win against KSA’s Elite Athletes Club, 101 – 55. Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club took on Syria’s Al Sahel Sports Club in a well-fought match that ended with a 3-point lead for the Jordanian team, 55-52.

The third game on Saturday saw UAE’s Sharjah Women’s Sports Club secure a massive win with a 16-point advantage against Kuwait’s Al Fatat Sports Club. The game ended 91 - 75 at the final whistle.

The final game of the day ended with the Egyptian Sporting Sports Club securing an easy win against Bahrain’s Al Riffa Sports Club 86 – 49.

Volleyball The volleyball matches continued on Saturday with Algeria’s Le Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers winning a 3-set match against Jordan’s De La Salle Club with a final score of 75 – 44. Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Club Sportif Sfaxien secured an easy 3-0 win against KSA’s Princess Nora University Club, with a score of 75 – 17.

In the final game on Saturday, Egyptian Sporting Sports Club took on Sharjah Women’s Sports Club. After losing the first set, the Egyptian team dominated the remainder of the game with a final score of 96-80 points in a 3-1 set match.

The tournament, organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, concludes on February 12.