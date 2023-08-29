Open Menu

UAE Show Jumping Team Wins Two Championship Titles In Belgium

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 06:45 PM

UAE Show Jumping Team wins two championship titles in Belgium

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2023) The UAE Show Jumping Team won two titles in the three and four-star categories at the Opglabbeek Standard Show, which was held in Belgium featuring more than 500 riders from around the world.

The Emirati team's participation in the two competitions occurred during its ongoing training camp held in Germany as part of its preparations for the Asian Games 2023 in China and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Emirati riders expressed gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, for supporting the team's preparations for global competitions.

The team is continuing its preparations at Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan's stables in Germany to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the Asian Games in China scheduled for September and October.

