UAE Showcases Creativity At Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority concluded its participation today in the Maison & Objet Paris Fair, a key event specialising in design, décor, furniture, tableware, and lifestyle, held in the French capital, Paris, over the course of a week.
The participation is part of the 'UAE Design Oasis' initiative, where the UAE pavilion provided a unique platform to showcase the creations of 15 young Emirati designers. These designers presented their innovative works, which combined authentic Emirati heritage with a contemporary modern touch, reflecting the UAE’s vision of highlighting its cultural identity in innovative ways.
The Emirati exhibits at the event featured a diverse array of unique furniture designs, artworks inspired by the local environment, and household items infused with elements of Emirati heritage.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) in Paris, Khaloud Khouri, Design Projects Manager at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority said that the authority's participation aligns with Dubai’s strategy to elevate the cultural and creative landscape of the UAE. She noted that the event serves as a distinctive global platform, enabling young Emirati talent to showcase their work to a global audience in the fields of design and creativity.
