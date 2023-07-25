DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) With an official invitation, Dr. Hashel Al Tunaiji, Sports Medicine and Sciences consultant, National Olympic Committee's Sports Medicine Committee Chairman, participated in the meetings held by the Executive Office and the Development Committee of the International and European Federation of Sports Medicine, in the Italian capital, Rome, from 20th to 23rd this July.

The meeting discussed several topics, including the preparations of the UAE National Olympic Committee's preparations to host the International Federation of Sports Medicine International Conference 2024 in Dubai. Dr. Hashel Al Tunaiji delivered a detailed presentation to the Presidents of both International Federation and European Federation of Sports Medicine on the preparations for hosting this international event, which will be held for the first time in the United Arab Emirates during the period from 24 to 27 October next year.

Dr. Hashel Al Tunaiji, Sports Medicine Committee chairman, also extended an official invitation to the President of the International Federation of Sports Medicine, Professor Fabio Piguzzi, to visit the United Arab Emirates in mid-October to be updated on the latest field preparations for hosting this international scientific event.

At the end of the meeting, souvenirs were exchanged with the President of the International Federation of Sports Medicine, Professor Fabio Pigozzi, and the President of European Federation of Sports Medicine, Professor Maurizio Casasco.

On the sidelines of the meetings of the Executive Office of International Federation and European Federation of Sports Medicine, the delegations attended the sports medicine conference organized by the Italian Federation of Sports Medicine, with such a large participation of guest speakers with international relevance and a large number of national and international participants discussing the latest developments in the field of sports medicine and sports science.

On the other hand, the UAE participated in the Asian Sports Medicine Organisation meeting, which was held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou during the month of July, in addition to participating in the organization's Executive Committee's activities.

They discussed the current and future of sports medicine's issues and topics in the continent in addition to the most important upcoming sporting events, particularly the 19th Asian Games, which will also be hosted by the city of Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

During the meeting, the UAE was represented by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rahoumi, Sports Medicine Consultant, National Olympic Committee vice-chairman of the medical committee and executive member of the Asian Sports Medicine Organisation.

He participated in the meeting, which represents the scientific summit of sports medicine in the continent of Asia, where the most important and latest medical developments in the field of sports medicine were reviewed, in addition to getting updated on the city's preparations to host the 19th edition of the Asian Games.

During the meetings, Al Rahumi also gave a detailed presentation on the World Organisation for Sports Medicine's scientific conference, which will be held in Dubai from October 24-27, 2024.

His presentation was praised by the attendees. The conference will be held after the conclusion of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. It represents the most important event as it will shed light on the international efforts exerted to maintain the safety of athletes, the furthering development in methods of developing physical performance from a scientific and medical points of view, in addition to the great efforts made in the field of recovery and treatment of injuries, not forgetting other important topics related to medicine and science to high-level sports performance.

Also, it included a presentation by the executive and scientific committees of the conference, as well as a presentation of the proposed medical-scientific programme and themes including various lectures and workshops by speakers from the world's elite specialists in the field of sports medicine.