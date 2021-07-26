UAE, Sierra Leone discuss strengthening security and police cooperation

FREETOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone has stressed the depth of relations between the UAE and Sierra Leone, expressing his aspiration to push them forward based on the prestigious stature the UAE enjoys in various fields.

This came during his meeting with Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, where the President conveyed his greetings to the UAE leadership and people, and his wishes for the UAE further growth and prosperity. He also affirmed his attendance at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

They also discussed ways to enhance relations between the two countries in the security and police sectors.

During his visit to Freetown, Major General Al Raisi also met with Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Vice President of Sierra Leone; David Panda Noah, Minister of Internal Affairs of Sierra Leone, along with Ambrose M. Sovula, Inspector General of Sierra Leone Police. They discussed areas of common concern, most notably the security challenges, ways to enhance coordination, and exchange of experiences in the areas of combating crime, and training.